NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers showed up amid a risk-off market mood trades below the 200-DMA

- The New Zealand dollar edges lower some 0.07%.
- A downbeat market sentiment triggered a sell-off of risk-sensitive currencies, boosted safe-haven peers.
- NZD/JPY is neutral-bearish after a break below the 200-DMA lying at 78.15.
As the Asian Pacific session begins amid a risk-off market mood, the NZD/JPY failed to break above the confluence of the 50 and the 100-day moving averages (DMAs), is trading at 77.85 at the time of writing.
As previously mentioned, US equity markets finished in the red, a trend that began on Friday, January 7. A mixed US Nonfarm Payrolls report, alongside “hawkish” Federal Reserve minutes, triggered a jump in global bond yields, particularly US Treasuries, to the detriment of risk-sensitive currencies, like the New Zealand dollar.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Monday, the NZD/JPY plunged some 95-pips in the session, from 78.53 to 77.54, and even broke below the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 78.15. However, since the middle of the North American session, the NZD gained some ground against the Japanese yen but failed to reclaim the 200-DMA alongside the neckline of the double-bottom formation.
That said, the NZD/JPY is neutral-bearish, and the first support on the way down would be the January 10 daily low at 77.58. A clear break of that level would expose December 22, 2021, a daily low at 76.91, followed by December 20, 2021, a cycle low at 76.02.
To the upside, the pair’s first resistance is December 16, 2021, daily high at 77.98. A breach of the latter exposes the 200-DMA at 78.15, followed by the confluence of the 50 and 100-DMA around 78.48-60.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|77.945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.84
|Daily SMA50
|78.63
|Daily SMA100
|78.55
|Daily SMA200
|78.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.37
|Previous Daily Low
|78.06
|Previous Weekly High
|79.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.92
|Previous Monthly High
|78.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
