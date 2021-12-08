- The NZD/JPY extends its three-day rally amid risk-on market sentiment.
- A seven-month-old downslope trendline around 77-30-50 would be difficult resistance for NZD bulls.
- NZD/JPY Price Forecast: It has an upward bias, though it needs a sustained break from a seven-month-old downslope resistance trendline.
As the Asian Pacific session begins, the NZD/JPY starts in the right foot up some 0.49%, trading at 77.40 during the day at the time of writing. The equity markets in New York ended in the green, reflecting the positive tone in the financial markets. Also, major Asian stock indices point towards a positive open, carrying on some of Wall Street’s sentiment.
On Wednesday, the NZD/JPY pair remained subdued throughout the Asian and the early European sessions, within the 76.70-77.20 range. However, as American traders got to their desks, the risk-sensitive New Zealand dollar rallied from 76.65 to 77.55.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY has an upward bias, though it faces strong resistance at a seven-month-old downslope trendline around 77-30-50, which would be a problematic resistance area to overcome. Despite the abovementioned, the “spark” for NZD bulls to break to the upside could be that the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) is about to cross over the 200-hour SMA, forming a golden-cross, which in this case, would propel the New Zealand dollar upwards.
In that outcome, the NZD/JPY first resistance area would be the R1 daily pivot level at 77.70. A breach of the latter could send the pair towards the 200-day SMA, at 78.07, immediately followed by the 100-day SMA at 78.26.
On the other hand, failure to break the trendline would exert downward pressure on the NZD/JPY pair. The first support would be the central daily pivot at 77.20, followed by the confluence of the 50 and the 200-hour SMA’s around 77.00, which could be challenging support to break. Nevertheless, a break of the latter would expose the S1 daily pivot at 76.85.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|77.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.76
|Daily SMA50
|79.48
|Daily SMA100
|78.3
|Daily SMA200
|78.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.13
|Previous Daily Low
|76.42
|Previous Weekly High
|77.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.97
|Previous Monthly High
|82.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
