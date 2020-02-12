NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Probes 18-day-old trendline resistance on RBNZ’s Orr

- NZD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from the key support area as RBNZ Governor speaks.
- 14-week-old horizontal support becomes the key to watch below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day EMA stand tall to challenge the buyers.
NZD/JPY takes the bids to 71.0450 after the RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr refrained from spoiling the upbeat mood following the central bank’s interest rate decision off-late.
The central banker expected the coronavirus risks to last for six weeks while also anticipating fiscal policy measures to help going forward.
Read: RBNZ’s Orr: Confident around fiscal spending will shift burden of monetary policy
The pair earlier justified the RBNZ’s hawkish halt of the official cash rate by crossing a downward sloping trend line since January 24.
Read: Breaking: A 'hawkish' RBNZ leaves OCR on hold at 1.0% (NZD jumps to 0.6442 resistance)
A confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s November-December 2019 upside and 200-day EMA, around 71.20/30, becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers.
Should there be a sustained break of 71.30, the early-January lows near 71.70 and 72.00 will be on the bulls’ radars.
Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 70.63 can act as immediate support ahead of the horizontal area near 70.05-69.95 comprising early-November tops and the monthly lows.
In a case where the bears dominate below 69.95, November 14 bottom close to 68.90 could return to the charts.
NZD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|1.07%
|Today daily open
|70.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.46
|Daily SMA50
|71.96
|Daily SMA100
|70.5
|Daily SMA200
|70.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.54
|Previous Daily Low
|69.99
|Previous Weekly High
|71.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.96
|Previous Monthly High
|74.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.09
