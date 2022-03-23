- The NZD/JPY March rally has gained 8.48% in the month.
- NZD/JPY Price Forecast: A breach of the 85.00 mark would expose levels not seen since July 2015.
The New Zealand dollar extended its rally vs. the Japanese yen for the second time in the week, despite a downbeat market mood courtesy of tensions in Eastern Europe. As the Asian Pacific session is about to kick in, the NZD/JPY trades at 84.43 at the time of writing.
US equities finished Wall Street’s trading session with losses. In the meantime, the greenback traded firmly, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index rising 0.20% at 98.612, while the US Treasuries sell-off stalled, with yields down.
The NZD/JPY pair is a cross-currency pair traded mainly as pure market sentiment play. However, it appears to be decoupled from a positive correlation with the S&P 500. Since mid-February of 2022, the S&P 500 began sliding, as the US central bank turned hawkish, while the NZD/JPY began its 800 pip rally, from around 76.00 towards 84.00
Overnight, the NZD/JPY began on a higher note, around 84.00-30, reaching a daily low at 83.70. Late in the New York session, staged a rebound achieving a YTD high at 84.64, despite the negative divergence between NZD/JPY’s price action and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator in the 1-hour chart.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased. Furthermore, the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 78.12 just crossed over the 200-DMA at 78.04, forming a golden cross, which means the NZD/JPY is ready to make new highs unless a sudden market sentiment increases appetite for safe-haven peers.
With that said, the NZD/JPY’s first resistance would be the 85.00 mark. A breach of the latter would expose the April 2013 high at 86.41, followed by April 2014 at 89.92, and the 90.00 mark.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|84.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.59
|Daily SMA50
|77.93
|Daily SMA100
|78.21
|Daily SMA200
|78.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.16
|Previous Daily Low
|82.18
|Previous Weekly High
|82.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.41
|Previous Monthly High
|78.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7500 at four-month high as USTR news battles pre-NATO, US data caution
AUD/USD seesaws around four-month high as upbeat commodity prices, USTR news contradicts cautious mood. USTR reinstates expired product exclusions from ‘Section 301’ China tariffs. Australia’s CBA PMIs came in softer for March, US PMIs, Durable Goods Orders will be eyed next.
Gold runs to fresh daily highs in risk-off themes
The price of gold is higher in mid-week trading as US stocks fell sharply following Moscow's plans to switch its natural gas sales to some countries to roubles. Risk-off is the theme and safe-haven flows are benefitting the gold price.
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1000 ahead of EU leaders summit and PMIs
EUR/USD has stuck around 1.1000 as investors await fresh impetus from EU leaders summit. EU members are mixed on the embargo of Russian oil, Germany reiterates to stick with Russian oil. A preliminary estimate for the US and Euro PMI is 56.3 and 56 respectively.
Ethereum price to wreck short positions with a 20% jump
Ethereum price action is close to completing one of the strongest bullish breakout signals since October 2021. New expansion phase for ETH is likely to be confirmed today.
Stocks slip as oil and gas surge
European stocks have posted losses of around 1% on Wednesday, paring some of the gains we've seen over the last couple of weeks.