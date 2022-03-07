- The New Zealand dollar vs. the JPY advances 0.06% as the Asian Pacific session begins.
- Dismal market sentiment would keep the JPY buoyant to the detriment of the NZD.
- NZD/JPY remains upward biased, though it might print a leg-down towards the 78.20s region before resuming upwards.
NZD/JPY edges up barely as the Asian session begins. However, on Monday, the cross-currency pair retreated from a year-to-date high around 79.58 to 78.55 daily low, as investors dumped assets with anything with the “risk” word attached to it, in the case of the NZD/JPY pair, the risk-sensitive NZD. At press time, the NZD/JPY is trading at 78.67.
On Monday, Global equity indexes plunged in tandem with some commodity currencies as of late in the North American session. Russia-Ukraine tussles alongside the US banning oil from Russia increased tensions with Moscow. At the same time, the third round of talks proved to be ineffective in spurring a ceasefire between both parties.
In the meantime, the FX space reflected the market’s mood late in the North American session, with the USD and the JPY being the stronger currencies at the end of New York’s trading day.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY retreated from the confluence of May 10, 2021, daily high and the top-trendline of an ascending channel around the 79.20-42 area. Nevertheless, NZD/JPY bulls achieved a daily close above the last three-day lows, and if the NZD/JPY dips lower in the near term, it will find support at the confluence of the 100-day moving average (DMA) and the mid-line of the ascending channel at around 78.23.
If that scenario plays out, NZD/JPY’s first resistance would be January 13 daily high at 78.83. Breach of the latter would expose January 5, daily high at 79.24, followed by March 7 daily high at 79.58.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|78.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.38
|Daily SMA50
|77.4
|Daily SMA100
|78.33
|Daily SMA200
|77.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.96
|Previous Daily Low
|78.06
|Previous Weekly High
|78.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.08
|Previous Monthly High
|78.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes to regain 0.7350 as Ukraine crisis propels commodities on supply crunch fears
AUD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.7334, up 0.18% on a day as it pares the week-start losses from multi-day high during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the firmer commodity prices, as well as recently upbeat sentiment data from home.
Gold hourly support guards a 61.8% golden ratio $1,950, bulls look to $2,075
Gold is hamstrung by the strength of the US dollar. The price of gold is firm in Tokyo and eyes the $2,000 level. However, the hourly structure on the charts is not conducive at this point for sustained gains and the focus.
EUR/USD retreats towards five-year-old support near 1.0800
EUR/USD fades bounce off the key support line stretched from early 2017. Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below 200-week SMA keep sellers hopeful. Late 2019 lows guard recovery moves, multiple levels marked in 2020 lure bears.
XRP price confirms strong short signal but bears fail to follow through
XRP price action shows a confirmed Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout on the daily chart. However, bears failed to follow through, which may be due to some stubborn bullish pressure preventing a move lower. As a result, bullish conviction is now being tested.
Are we nearing the final days of the dollar?
The dishonest fiat Federal Reserve Note “dollar” is slowly dying and will eventually need to be replaced with something more trustworthy. Perhaps it will be presented to Americans as a series of dramatic monetary reforms.