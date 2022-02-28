NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls probe the 200-DMA at 77.89 despite a risk-off market mood Ukraine – Russia war

- The NZD/JPY is up so far by 1.67% in the week, notwithstanding a risk-off market mood.
- US equity markets depict a mixed market mood, while the FX space favored safe-haven peers, except for the NZD.
- NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls are probing the 200-DMA that, once cleared, could open the door for a rally towards 78.83 is on the cards.
The NZD/JPY began the week on the right foot, despite gapping down, during Monday’s Asian session, as Ukraine – Russian tensions escalated over the weekend. Western countries imposed harsh sanctions on Russia. The EU, US, UK, and Canada were the ones that increased the level of sanction, including the ban of Russia of the SWIFT system, bounding Russian financial maneuvering, while freezing assets of Russian government ministers and oligarchs linked to the Russian President. The NZD/JPY is trading at 77.87 at press time.
The US equity markets reflected a mixed market mood, with most of the indexes recording losses, except for the Nasdaq Composite, which rose 0.34%. Asian equity futures have carried on New York’s session mood, while in the FX complex, the CHF, and the JPY, got boosted by their safe-haven status, except for the NZD.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY seesawed between the February 24 daily low at 76.62 and the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 77.89. On its way up, the cross-currency pair broke above the 50-DMA at 77.32. Furthermore, the NZD/JPY Monday’s price action printed a significant bullish candle, showing that NZD bulls aggressively bought the pair as fundamental drivers, like the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) chance of hiking 50 basis points in the next monetary policy meetings, loom.
Therefore, the NZD/JPY is neutral biased, but the fundamental analysis indicates that it should appreciate in the near-medium term. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that market sentiment swings would influence the pair.
The NZD/JPY first resistance would be the 200-DMA at 77.89. A decisive break would ignite amove towards the 100-DMA at 78.33, which once cleared would expose the January 13 daily high at 78.83.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|77.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.85
|Daily SMA50
|77.33
|Daily SMA100
|78.39
|Daily SMA200
|77.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.02
|Previous Daily Low
|77.11
|Previous Weekly High
|78.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.49
|Previous Monthly High
|79.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears moving in at critical resistance
EUR/USD has attempted to recover from the opening gap lows but is failing to get over the line, meeting resistance in a 78.6% Fib retrace-ment of the prior bearish impulse. Bears need to break the hourly support around. 1.1080 will then be eyed on the downside.
GBP/USD grinds higher past 1.3400 but bulls remain unconvinced
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3415-20 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday, after a brief decline below crucial support the previous day. In addition to the cable pair’s latest struggle in keeping the rebound, bearish MACD signals the clear break of the previously important support lines and moving averages also favor sellers.
Gold holds on bullish grounds near $1,910
Gold is 1% higher towards the electronic close on a day where Russian sanctions are kicking in. ''Russia holds nearly 2300 tonnes of gold worth nearly USD140billion in their FX reserves, representing 22% of FX reserves as of their latest filings from November 2021,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
Shiba Inu to outperform Dogecoin, as SHIBA targets a breakout to $0.000054
Shiba Inu price has continued to slide south by marginal increments over the past week.
Are we facing a recession even before the Fed acts?
Can Putin get himself out of this mess of his own making? The experts doubt it.