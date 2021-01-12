NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls on the brink, eyes on a daily 75.40 target

NZD/JPY bulls are taking on a critical resistance at this juncture.

Price is in a bullish environment on the 4-hour and an upside daily correction can be expected.

NZD/JPY has been held up on the correction in deep Fibonacci retracement levels. Bulls will be expecting a break of resistance given the bullish environment on the 4-hour time frame.

The following illustrates the daily correction and expected impulse supported by a bullish environment on the -4-hour time frame and price on the brink of a breakout.

Daily chart

The price on the daily chart is correcting the correction which would be expected to morph into an upside continuation.

4-hour chart

Bulls will seek a break of the overhead resistance and rely on bullish technical conditions with MACD above zero and the price holding above the 10 moving average.

A restest of the resistance turned support and subsequent hold would be expected to equate to a continuation to higher highs.