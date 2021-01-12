NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls on the brink, eyes on a daily 75.40 target

- NZD/JPY bulls are taking on a critical resistance at this juncture.
- Price is in a bullish environment on the 4-hour and an upside daily correction can be expected.
NZD/JPY has been held up on the correction in deep Fibonacci retracement levels. Bulls will be expecting a break of resistance given the bullish environment on the 4-hour time frame.
The following illustrates the daily correction and expected impulse supported by a bullish environment on the -4-hour time frame and price on the brink of a breakout.
Daily chart
The price on the daily chart is correcting the correction which would be expected to morph into an upside continuation.
4-hour chart
Bulls will seek a break of the overhead resistance and rely on bullish technical conditions with MACD above zero and the price holding above the 10 moving average.
A restest of the resistance turned support and subsequent hold would be expected to equate to a continuation to higher highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD resumes advance and approaches 0.7800
The Aussie resumed its advance in the US afternoon, as the greenback keeps losing it’s shine. Wall Street’s modest advance providing additional support.
EUR/USD approaches 1.2300 as dollar’s demand gives up
Hopes for additional fiscal stimulus in the US and encouraging vaccine-related news boosted the market’s sentiment, in detriment of the greenback.
XAU/USD back under pressure after falling sharply to $1836
Gold is trading around the same level it closed on Monday, around $1845. The yellow metal tumbled from two-day highs above $1860 to $1836, in two hours. It then rebounded, unable to recover $1850.
Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.
DXY eyeing break below weekly lows in the 90.20s and short-term pennant structure
The US Dollar Index, a trade-weighted basket of major USD exchange rates (EUR/USD makes up more than 50% of this basket), has seen modest losses on Tuesday and is eyeing a test of weekly lows in the 90.20s.