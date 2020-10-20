NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears in the driving seat towards breakeven

NZD/JPY has continued to lower and is testing critical support.

Bears will monitor for a break of support and bring in their stop losses.

As per yesterday's analysis, the cross has moved lower and into a position where defensive bears can now monitor the breakeven area for the opportunity for a free ride towards the target.

For a re-cap of the motivation for the trade, NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears position for a 1:3 risk-reward setup,

the weekly chart was offering the prospects of a downside extension (wave-3) following a correction of the bearish impulse within what appears to be a reverse head and shoulders in the making:

The bias is reinforced by the NZD/USD reverse head and shoulders: