NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears in the driving seat towards breakeven

- NZD/JPY has continued to lower and is testing critical support.
- Bears will monitor for a break of support and bring in their stop losses.
As per yesterday's analysis, the cross has moved lower and into a position where defensive bears can now monitor the breakeven area for the opportunity for a free ride towards the target.
For a re-cap of the motivation for the trade, NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears position for a 1:3 risk-reward setup,
the weekly chart was offering the prospects of a downside extension (wave-3) following a correction of the bearish impulse within what appears to be a reverse head and shoulders in the making:
The bias is reinforced by the NZD/USD reverse head and shoulders:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
