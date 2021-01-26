NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears eyeing up the 61.8% Fibo target

- NZD/JPY has formed a W-formation on the daily chart that offers a downside target for the bears.
- The 1-hour time frame is still highly bullish according to MACD.
The bears are waiting for developments on the lower time frames in this pair to confirm the downside bias.
The following illustrates where the next trading opportunity could arise from a downside correction of the latest bullish impulse on the daily and hourly charts.
W-formation in the making
As illustrated, the market is in the process of forming a W-formation and the neckline of the pattern would be expected to act as support in a correction.
As it stands, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement has a confluence with the neckline of the pattern for bears to target.
However, from an hourly perspective, the price still in bullish territory and there is plenty of work for the bears to do yet before any conviction can be confirmed by MACD.
There is also a support structure en route to the target that will need to be challenged.
This is a pair that can be placed on the watchlist, monitoring for bearish developments and confirmations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
