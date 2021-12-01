- The NZD/JPY begins the Asian session on the right foot, up 0.16%.
- The market sentiment is mixed, as Wall Street closed in the red, whereas Asian equity futures point upwards.
- NZD/JPY bears would need a daily close below 76.65 to secure the downward bias.
As the Asian Pacific session begins, the NZD/JPY moderately advances during the day, up some 0.16%, trading at 76.86 during the day at the time of writing. The market sentiment is a mixed bag. Major US stock indices finished the day with losses, while Asian equity futures point upwards as the Asian session kicks in.
In the US, the CDC reported the first Omicron coronavirus case detected in California. That, coupled with South Africa registering double of Tuesday’s COVID-19 cases, increased investors’ worries as the New York session closed. Amid the abovementioned, the US central bank chief Jerome Powell appears at the US congress. He reinforced that the Federal Reserve will need to taper faster and will use the tools available to tackle inflation.
That said, in the overnight session, the NZD/JPY topped around 77.90, to then plummeting towards the December 1 low at 76.70, a 120-pip drop. The fall is attributed to weak market sentiment amid the Omicron coronavirus crisis unless more data could confirm that it would not cause several symptoms and if vaccines could help treat the newly discovered strain in South Africa.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the NZD/JPY daily chart depicts a downward bias, confirmed by the daily moving averages (DMA’s) residing above the spot price with a flattish slope. Further, the cross-currency pair broke below the September 3 high at 78.64 previous resistance-turned-support, a crucial level, as the 100 and the 200-DMA were exposed and broken, once the former gave way to JPY bulls.
In the outcome of extending the downward move, the first support would be the November 30 low at 76.65. A breach of the latter would expose the September 22 low at 76.33, followed by the August 19 low at 74.55.
On the other hand, the first resistance would be the November 30 high at 77.76. A break of that level would exert upward pressure on the pair, exposing the December 1 high at 77.90. Once that level is broken, the 100 and the 200-DMA’s would be exposed around the 78.09-78.25 area.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|77.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.81
|Daily SMA50
|79.57
|Daily SMA100
|78.29
|Daily SMA200
|78.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.78
|Previous Daily Low
|76.67
|Previous Weekly High
|80.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.05
|Previous Monthly High
|82.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1300 even as yields refresh 10-week low
EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.1320 during early Thursday morning in Asia, following a mildly negative daily performance. The currency major’s latest moves disagree with the fall in the US Treasury yields and the market sentiment.
GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3155
GBP/USD holds lower grounds near 1.3280, retreating towards the yearly low during Thursday’s Asian session. Although the cable pair grinds above the 2021 bottom marked on Tuesday, descending RSI line and sustained trading below the short-term key support, now resistance, keeps bears hopeful.
Gold: 200-DMA tests the bulls despite softer yields, RSI divergence
Gold defends short-term key support despite multiple failures to cross the 200-DMA, easing to $1,780 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal snapped a two-day downtrend the previous day amid the US dollar pullback and softer yields.
SafeMoon ready to bounce after 30% bearish fakeout
SafeMoon price action is nearly singular in its current behavior and structure. Very few, if any, significant altcoins have displayed the kind of price behavior SafeMoon has. SafeMoon price faced a strong sell-off during the early part of the Tuesday trading session, collapsing nearly 30% from the daily open of $0.0000030 to $0.0000023.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?