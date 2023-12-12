NZD/JPY bulls struggle to gather traction, indicators still weak

- The NZD/JPY pair is still under strain, losing 0.20% at 89.20 as bulls struggle to maintain momentum.
- Negative signals are seen on the daily chart, with downward-sloping RSI and rising red bars in MACD's histogram.
- Broader bullish control was established above 100 and 200-day SMA.
In Tuesday's session, the NZD/JPY is observed trading at 89.20, reflecting a 0.20% loss. The daily chart indicators suggest a neutral to bearish outlook, with bulls seemingly taking a pause, showing difficulty in gaining traction. Similarly, indicators on the four-hour chart yield a flat outlook, indicating a constant stand-off between buyers and sellers.
Upon observing the indicators on the daily chart, the negative inclination in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates increasing selling momentum, which further entrenches in negative territory. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing an upward trend but with red bars, which also points toward selling pressure. Furthermore, the pair's position concerning the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) hints at a more favorable position for the bulls. The pair trading beneath the 20-day SMA but above the 100 and 200-day SMAs demonstrates that the buyers still maintain a decisive hand in the long-term trend, albeit they seem to lose some ground in the near-term as evidenced by the trajectory of the 20-day SMA.
Shifting to the four-hour chart, the indicators turned flat. With the RSI neutral and standing in negative territory, it signals a lack of clear directional bias in the near term. In addition, the MACD is showing an upward trajectory with red bars, which aligns with the selling momentum reflected in the daily chart.
Support Levels: 88.70, 88.15 (100-day SMA), 87.70
Resistance Levels: 89.80, 90.00 (20-day SMA), 90.30.
NZD/JPY daily chart
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|89.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.21
|Daily SMA50
|89.17
|Daily SMA100
|88.2
|Daily SMA200
|86.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|89.66
|Previous Daily Low
|88.68
|Previous Weekly High
|91.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.69
|Previous Monthly High
|91.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
