NZD/JPY bulls struggle to gather traction, indicators still weak

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • The NZD/JPY pair is still under strain, losing 0.20% at 89.20 as bulls struggle to maintain momentum.
  • Negative signals are seen on the daily chart, with downward-sloping RSI and rising red bars in MACD's histogram.
  • Broader bullish control was established above 100 and 200-day SMA.

In Tuesday's session, the NZD/JPY is observed trading at 89.20, reflecting a 0.20% loss. The daily chart indicators suggest a neutral to bearish outlook, with bulls seemingly taking a pause, showing difficulty in gaining traction. Similarly, indicators on the four-hour chart yield a flat outlook, indicating a constant stand-off between buyers and sellers.

Upon observing the indicators on the daily chart, the negative inclination in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates increasing selling momentum, which further entrenches in negative territory. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing an upward trend but with red bars, which also points toward selling pressure. Furthermore, the pair's position concerning the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) hints at a more favorable position for the bulls. The pair trading beneath the 20-day SMA but above the 100 and 200-day SMAs demonstrates that the buyers still maintain a decisive hand in the long-term trend, albeit they seem to lose some ground in the near-term as evidenced by the trajectory of the 20-day SMA.

Shifting to the four-hour chart, the indicators turned flat. With the RSI neutral and standing in negative territory, it signals a lack of clear directional bias in the near term. In addition, the MACD is showing an upward trajectory with red bars, which aligns with the selling momentum reflected in the daily chart.


Support Levels: 88.70, 88.15 (100-day SMA), 87.70
Resistance Levels: 89.80, 90.00 (20-day SMA), 90.30.

NZD/JPY daily chart

NZD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 89.21
Today Daily Change -0.33
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 89.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.21
Daily SMA50 89.17
Daily SMA100 88.2
Daily SMA200 86.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 89.66
Previous Daily Low 88.68
Previous Weekly High 91.16
Previous Weekly Low 87.69
Previous Monthly High 91.38
Previous Monthly Low 87.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 89.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 89.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 88.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 88.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 87.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 89.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.88

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady near 1.0800 ahead of the Fed Premium

EUR/USD steady near 1.0800 ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is trading near 1.0800, maintaining modest gains amid a mixed performance of the US Dollar. The DXY fell modestly after US CPI data. The primary focus remains on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to keep interest rates unchanged and will release updated macroeconomic forecasts.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates around the 20-day SMA

GBP/USD consolidates around the 20-day SMA

GBP/USD continues to trade sideways around 1.2560 following the release of US inflation data. On Wednesday, the Fed will announce its decision on monetary policy, and the BoE will do so on Thursday. Both central banks are expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

GBP/USD News

Gold under pressure, sellers defend $2,000 Premium

Gold under pressure, sellers defend $2,000

Gold lost its traction and turned negative on the day near $1,980 following a spike above $1,990 in the early American session. After November inflation figures from the US matched analysts' estimates, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield started to push higher and limited XAU/USD's upside.

Gold News

XRP price risks 7% fall as Ripple lawyer names ‘the single biggest threat to crypto in the US’

XRP price risks 7% fall as Ripple lawyer names ‘the single biggest threat to crypto in the US’

Ripple (XRP) price risks an extended fall amid waning momentum and bears increasing their presence in the XRP market. Meanwhile, Ripple lawyer John E. Deaton has cast shade against Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), calling her “the single biggest threat to crypto in the United States.”

Read more

Asia open insights: Deciphering mixed signals from Inflation report ahead of FOMC

Asia open insights: Deciphering mixed signals from Inflation report ahead of FOMC

US stocks are holding an indifferent yet steady pattern in the wake of the critical US inflation report that sends mixed messages as the outcome of the FOMC meeting, particularly as the dot plot looms.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures