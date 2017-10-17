NZD/JPY: 79 and 81 levels likely to contain prices - Westpac

NZD/JPY remains in a year-long contracting range, with 79 and 81 likely to contain prices during the week ahead, suggests Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.

Key Quotes

“The event calendar highlights this week is Sep trade data due Thursday.”

“3 months ahead: The BOJ’s defacto tapering of its asset purchases should be yen supportive. In addition, the Japanese economy is seeing a pickup in consumer activity, mitigating any slippage in external demand. The 84 area should cap this cross during the quarter ahead.”