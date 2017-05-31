NZD/GBP to target 0.56 during the week ahead - Westpac

Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac, explains that NZD/GBP has reversed and targets 0.56 during the week ahead.

Key Quotes

“GBP has weakened recently amid polling indicating a decline in the Conservative party’s lead.”

“The UK general election is on 8 June. Surveys will be of increasing interest given the recent vulnerabilities building around private consumption as housing surveys slip and retail activity shows signs of faltering. This will be a key area of interest for the BoE into its mid-June meeting.”

“3 months ahead: Brexit negotiations remain a major risk for GBP. We stick with our view that NZD/GBP could rebound by year end towards 0.57.”