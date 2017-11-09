NZD/GBP: Technical target of 0.5450 - Westpac

NZD/GBP: Technical target of 0.5450 - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
NZD/GBP sustained its break below a multi-month sideways range, with a technical target of 0.5450, explains Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“UK economic data has been better than expected over the past few months, and the market has become more sanguine about Brexit, although the risk of a slump in confidence does remain over the medium term. The UK event calendar this week includes the MPC policy decision on 14th Sep. CPI/PPI (12th), employment (13th) and retail sales (14th).”
“3 months ahead: Medium term direction depends largely on whether the uncertainty from Brexit eventually causes a slowdown in activity. If so, NZD/GBP is likely to trade in the high 0.50s by year end. Alternatively, should the economy shrug off Brexit, then NZD/GBP could test the low 0.50s.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.