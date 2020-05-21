NZD/GBP: Breathing before the next leg higher – ANZ

The NZD/GBP pair broke a key resistance at 0.4980 and now is consolidating at 0.5014 before a test of the next resistance at 0.540, per ANZ Bank.

Key quotes

“The break of key resistance at 0.4980 was solid and it has batted on.”

“Next stop 0.5040 and after that, 0.51 is the next resistance.”

“Support sits at 0.4880.”