NZD/EUR looks poised to test the 0.60 area - Westpac

NZD/EUR looks poised to test the 0.60 area - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac, NZD/EUR looks poised to test the 0.60 area during the week ahead.
Key Quotes
“Eurozone economic data has generally been solid, and politics in Catalonia has only been a minor headwind for the EUR so far. The event calendar this week includes GE factory orders (6th), GE (9th) & EZ (10th) industrial production, GE (10th) & EZ (16th) trade data (10th). and final GE CPI (13th).”
“3 months ahead: European economic data is improving, witness sentiment surveys at multi-year highs. However, after easing recently, political tensions in the EU could still resurface, with disconcerting rises in periphery parties in Germany and the prospect of Italian elections in H1 18. A German coalition may take months to form. Barring political shocks, though, NZD/EUR should gravitate lower to the high 0.50s.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.