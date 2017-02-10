NZD/EUR likely to remain capped by 0.62 - Westpac

NZD/EUR likely to remain capped by 0.62 - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
NZD/EUR is likely to remain capped by 0.62 in the near term as election uncertainty hangs over both EUR and NZD, via a period of Germany and NZ coalition formation, suggests Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“The event calendar this week includes Eurozone unemployment (2nd), final PMIs (2nd), coalition negotiations.”
“3 months ahead: European economic data is improving, witness sentiment surveys at multi-year highs. However, after easing recently, political tensions in the EU could still resurface, with Austria calling early elections in 4Q, and a chance of early elections in Italy. Barring political shocks, NZD/EUR should gravitate lower to the high 0.50s.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.