NZD: Elections uncertainty weighing - Westpac

NZD: Elections uncertainty weighing - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac points out that the NZD was again the worst performing major currency last week and they suspect election uncertainty, overweight speculative longs, and flickers of life in the US dollar are at play.
Key Quotes
“Polls indicating the election will be close may continue to weigh on the NZD until 23 Sep.”
“This week’s NZ event calendar is second-tier for markets, apart from the GDT dairy auction on Tue where futures are pricing a 3% bounce in WMP prices. Otherwise we have GDP inputs such as Q2 building and Q2 manufacturing.”
‘Three months ahead: Our medium term outlook for NZD/USD is largely dependant on the outlook for the US dollar. A persistent rebound in the US dollar by year end is needed to pull NZD/ USD back to the 0.70 area.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.