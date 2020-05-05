NZD bearish: ANZ slashed its Fonterra milk-price forecast

In its latest report, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) revised down the Fonterra 2020-21 season milk price projection to NZD5.75/kg milk solids vs. NZD6.45/kg previous estimate.
Key quotes (via Bloomberg)
"2019-20 forecast kept unchanged at $7.15/kg.
Significant deterioration in economic conditions in most parts of the globe.
More specifically the recent sharp fall in dairy commodity prices in the US and Europe.
Reduction in demand for dairy products from the foodservice sector.
Has led to growing surpluses of milk.
As a result "it's only a matter of time before prices."
NZD/USD unfazed
The kiwi dollar is little affected by the ANZ milk-price forecast downgrade, as the risk-on market sentiment lifts NZD/USD back above 0.6050 levels. The spot adds 0.40% on the day and flirts with daily highs near 0.6070.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clocks fresh three-day highs near 0.6450 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD extends the recovery from weekly lows and hits a new three-day high near 0.6450 amid a better mood, as markets shrug-off the US-China tensions. The bulls await the RBA Interest Rate decision for the further upside.
USD/JPY testing key support near 106.50 amid dollar weakness
USD/JPY is extending losses to test the 106.50 level, despite the upbeat market mood, as broad-based US dollar weakness drags the spot lower. Holiday-thinned trading also appears to exaggerate the downside moves.
Gold losing grip below the $1,700s
Gold is sliding in Asia with bars getting behind the move below $1,700. Risks, however, favour an upside bias in the precious metals. Overnight, gold futures ended higher for the second session in a row.
WTI June stays above $21.00, registers five-day winning streak
WTI June Futures remain on the front foot amid mostly quiet markets. Expectations of receding inventory build, Goldman’s upbeat view seem to back the latest run-up. US dollar weakness adds strength to the buying.
This week’s FX trading opportunities begin Tuesday
This is a busy week for the forex market and the opportunities begin on Tuesday with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy announcement and the US’ non-manufacturing ISM reports. There are two central bank meetings.