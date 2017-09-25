NZD/AUD: Recent rise should be limited to the 0.92-0.94 area - Westpac

NZD/AUD: Recent rise should be limited to the 0.92-0.94 area - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
The NZD/AUD cross’s recent rise looks corrective and should be limited to the 0.92-0.94 area (based on technicial retracement levels), suggests Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“NZ government uncertainty, postelection, and the recent fall in iron ore, are offsetting factors in the near term. Iron ore futures prices in Shanghai have fallen almost without interruption this month, to lows since late July. Coal is holding up better but overall, Australia’s key commodity prices reinforce our AUD fair value model’s warning that there is probably greater downside risk than upside risk for the AUD.”
“The event calendar this week is effectively empty. RBA commentary will be wary ahead of 3 October Board meeting.”
“3 months ahead: Fair value for the cross is around 0.89. We see that as a fair target for the remainder of 2017. Supportive of the AUD are the rebound in iron ore prices and positive Chinese economic data., while the RBNZ’s on-hold stance (arguably even more entrenched than the RBA’s) is chipping away at NZ’s yield advantage.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.