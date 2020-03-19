NZD/AUD: Chopping a lot of wood around parity – ANZ

NZD/AUD breaks parity briefly before reversing, economists at ANZ Research brief. The pair is currently trading at 0.9885.

Key quotes

“NZD/AUD had that crack at parity we warned about but has come back.”

“We expect it to ‘chop a lot of wood’ around parity. AUD just can’t catch a break as hard commodities come under pressure.”

“Support 0.9920 Resistance 1.020”