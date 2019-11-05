Analysts at ANZ note that New Zealand’s ANZ World Commodity Price Index lifted 1.2% in October, with gains recorded in the majority of sectors.

Key Quotes

“The index is currently 7.2% higher than it was a year ago, with dairy and meat being the main growth drivers.”

“In local currency terms the index lifted 1.5% m/m, bolstered by a slightly softer New Zealand dollar. The NZD-TWI eased 0.3% during October.”