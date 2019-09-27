Analysts at TD Securities note that New Zealand’s ANZ Consumer confidence in September fell 3.6% m/m from 118.2 in August to 113.9 in September, the lowest reading in four years.

Key Quotes

“The current conditions gauge dropped to 125.8 from 127. while the future conditions index falls to 106 from 112.2. Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook fell a sharp 9 points to a net 10% expecting conditions to worsen, the lowest in four years.”