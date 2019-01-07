NZ Treasury: Lead indicators of activity pose a downside risk to near term growth forecasts

New Zealand’s (NZ) Treasury is out with its monthly economic indicators report, with the key highlights found below.
The economy continued to expand in the March 2019 quarter with production GDP increasing by 0.6%.
The annual current account deficit narrowed as the goods and incomes balances improved, partly offset by a deterioration in the services balance.
Primary exports provided a further boost to the merchandise trade balance in May and dairy export prices should strengthen in coming months.
However, forward-looking indicators of activity are mixed, and pose a downside risk to near term growth forecasts.
On the above report, NZD/USD manages to keep the 0.67 handle, as the bears cheer the disappointing Chinese factory data amid the US-China trade truce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 200-D EMA as EU leaders remain split over top jobs
In spite of the US-China trade truce limiting the EUR/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote seesaws near 200-D EMA as traders remain cautious ahead of the EU’s top job announcements.
GBP/USD: Repeated bounces off 200-HMA can again challenge 23.6% Fibo.
With its repeated bounces off the 200-hour moving average (200-HMA), the GBP/USD is taking the bids near 1.2700 during the early Asian session on Monday. 1.2667, 1.2630 seem key supports on the downside.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.20/25.
Gold aims to fill in the gap to $1400 as traders ascertain risk sentiment
Following its gap-down opening to $1387.20 on US-China trade truce, Gold prices recover to $1392.90 as markets evaluate risk concerns amid mixed headlines from Chinese media during the early Asian session on Monday.
Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce
The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.