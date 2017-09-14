NZ Treasury Head on Labour RBNZ plan

NZ Treasury Head on Labour RBNZ planBy Dhwani Mehta
Gabriel Makhlouf, Head of New Zealand's Treasury Department, is out on the wires now, speaking in a Bloomberg TV interview on the RBNZ.
Key Points:
Not particularly concerned by Labour's plan to add employment to RBNZ's mandate alongside inflation
Says the Bank "already does take employment into account"
On introducing committee-based decision making at RBNZ :"I think the Treasury would be supportive of legislating a committee. I think it's just a reflection of best practice around the world"
"Committee-based decision making is something that we should do, but how you structure it, what its precise mandate should be, that's something that we're still considering"
