NZ Treasury Head on Labour RBNZ plan

Gabriel Makhlouf, Head of New Zealand's Treasury Department, is out on the wires now, speaking in a Bloomberg TV interview on the RBNZ.

Key Points:

Not particularly concerned by Labour's plan to add employment to RBNZ's mandate alongside inflation

Says the Bank "already does take employment into account"

On introducing committee-based decision making at RBNZ :"I think the Treasury would be supportive of legislating a committee. I think it's just a reflection of best practice around the world"

"Committee-based decision making is something that we should do, but how you structure it, what its precise mandate should be, that's something that we're still considering"