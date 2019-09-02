NZ Treasury: Continued weakness in business confidence to weigh on domestic economic growth, Kiwi around 0.6300

New Zealand’s (NZ) Treasury is out with its monthly economic indicators report, with the key highlights found below.

Continued weakness in business confidence to weigh on domestic economic growth. Unemployment reaches 11-year low at 3.9% for the June quarter of 2019. Commodity prices and visitor numbers fell, which may reduce export receipts. Renewed US-China trade tensions lead to significant market volatility. The global slowdown in manufacturing continues, but shows little sign of spilling over into services. Business pessimism raises GDP forecast downside risk. There are signs that business confidence may have stabilized.

The Kiwi keeps its recovery mode intact following upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, now hovering around 0.6300 levels, almost unchanged on the day.

The spot hit the lowest levels since September 2015 at 0.6283 last Friday amid weak NZ fundamentals and increased calls for Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rate cut.