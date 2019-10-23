Analysts at TD Securities note that New Zealand’s trade deficit for September narrowed from NZ$1.6b in August to NZ$1.2b this month, better than market estimates for a trade deficit of NZ$1.4b.

Key Quotes

“Exports in September rose from NZ$4.08b to NZ$4.47b in September, beating market estimates of NZ$4.3b. Imports remained unchanged at NZ$5.71b from a revised figure of NZ$5.71b in August.”