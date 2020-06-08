New Zealand’s Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that her government will lift all coronavirus restrictions, barring border closure.
This comes after the Health Ministry said that the country had no active cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the fatal disease arrived in the country and remains on track to eliminate the virus.
It also said there were no new cases of COVID-19 for a 17th consecutive day.
Market reaction
The kiwi dollar stays well bid above 0.6500 level against its American peer, in light of the NZ economy’s victory over the coronavirus battle.
At the press time, NZD/USD adds 0.22% to trade at 0.6521.
