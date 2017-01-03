NZ: Terms of trade bounced strongly in Q4 to its highest level since Q2 2014 - ANZ

Philip Borkin, Senior Economist at ANZ, explains that largely on the back of stronger dairy prices, New Zealand’s terms of trade bounced strongly in Q4 and is back at its highest level since Q2 2014.

Key Quotes

“It is therefore at historically strong levels and is clearly a key factor underpinning NZD valuations. While the outlook from here is probably more one of stability than further strong gains, the historically high level is providing a clear boost to national purchasing power. That said, associated volume data suggest net exports will again drag on GDP growth in Q4 (to a larger degree than we expected), providing a clear offset to higher prices for the likes of the current account balance and farm incomes.