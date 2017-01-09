NZ: Terms of trade are a positive story - ANZ

Phil Borkin, Senior Economist at ANZ, explains that New Zealand’s terms of trade didn’t hit the record high they thought it would, largely because Q1’s large gain was revised lower.

Key Quotes

“However, it is clearly still a positive story overall. Not only is it a supportive force for national income growth, it underpins NZD valuations. Associated volume figures suggest net exports will make a positive contribution to Q2 GDP growth, as expected.”

“Key Points