NZ: Surprise trade surplus of $85 million for July - ANZ

Con Williams, Agri Economist at ANZ, explains that a trade surplus of $85 million was only the 11th surplus for a July month since 1960 for NZ economy and was the first July surplus since 2012.

Key Quotes

“There was a strong export performance driven yet again by China, with exports 51% higher than last year. Broader Asian exports were also robust. Dairy led the charge, but there were also strong performances from meat, forestry and horticulture. This reflects the broad-based pick-up in New Zealand primary sector prices since early 2016. Import values remained fairly steady with manufacturers perhaps undertaking some restocking and no let-up in vehicle and associated part imports.”

“Key Points