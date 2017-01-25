NZ: Strong energy prices will boost Q4 CPI - TDS

By Sandeep Kanihama

Analysts at TDS note that New Zealand’s Q4 CPI is due to be released tomorrow  and strong energy prices will boost Q4 CPI, and base effects of a very weak Dec qtr 2015 means the annual rate jumps from 0.4% to 1.3%/yr. 

Key Quotes

“Is this sufficient to prompt the RBNZ to adopt a hawkish bias for the Feb 9 OCR Review?  The devil will lie with the details, but we think the RBNZ will be hesitant to signal a hawkish bias so soon after the “lessons learned” in moving too quickly in 2013/14.”