NZ: Strong economic data releases – Deutsche Bank

NZ: Strong economic data releases – Deutsche BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Deutsche Bank notes that in New Zealand, retail sales surged 2.0%qoq in volume terms in Q2, well above market, though in part reﬂecting strong growth in spending on accommodation and liquor that would have been associated with the early part of the Lion’s rugby tour.
Key Quotes
“Still, growth was broad-based and the Q2 outcome follows an already strong (and upwardly-revised) 1.6% qoq lift in spending in Q1 so that the through-year rate of growth remained at a heady 5.5% yoy. Core spending (which excludes the automotive sector) rose 2.1% qoq/4.8% yoy. This print adds to our conﬁdence that growth in Q2 GDP will rebound from the surprisingly soft reading in Q1. 'Soft' data released during the week reinforces this as well. The July prints for BusinessNZ's PMI and PSI slipped a little, but our composite activity index, based on these two indicators, continues to point to stronger GDP growth over coming quarters.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.