Miles Workman, senior economist at ANZ, notes that New Zealand’s retail sales volumes rose 0.7% q/q in Q1 (sa) following Q4’s solid 1.7% q/q rise.
Key Quotes
“A slightly softer print in Q1 was due, and we had pencilled in a 0.6% rise. Annual growth slowed 0.2%pts from Q4 to 3.3%, but remains above the run rate of the previous three quarters.”
“Core retail volumes, which exclude volatile components like petrol, were also up 0.7% q/q – to be up 3.9% over the past year. All up, there still appears to be a healthy spending pulse out there, but the 4.7% drop in accommodation and 0.3% fall in food and services spending suggest the recent dip in international visitor arrivals has weighed.”
“Today’s print was broadly as expected, so is not a game changer for our Q1 GDP pick of 0.5% q/q. But there’s still plenty more information to come on that front. That said, with the RBNZ forecasting GDP growth of 0.4% q/q, the hurdle for disappointment remains high. But we need to keep an eye on capacity indicators too.”
“Overall, consumer spending appears to be holding at a healthy level, but high levels of household debt, slowing population growth, a softer housing market, around-average consumer confidence, and some concerning global growth signals mean upside is limited.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.