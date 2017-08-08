NZ: Searching for inflation - ANZ

NZ: Searching for inflation - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
New Zealand’s inflation expectations receded yesterday, which was unsurprising given the recent falls in petrol prices and headline inflation, according to analysts at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“The 2-year ahead inflation expectations measure fell to 2.09% from 2.17%. While one can pick plenty of holes in the survey, the RBNZ will probably be happy that expectations have held broadly stable around 2%. In the past, the RBNZ has shown concern when expectations fall towards 1.6%, although there is a risk that expectations fall further from here given that headline inflation looks set to fall towards 1% (if not below) over the coming 12 months.”
“The RBNZ will certainly want to see broader inflation pressures before it even considers shifting off its ultraneutral stance.”
