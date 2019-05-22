NZ: Retail spending rose 0.7% in the March quarter - Westpac

Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac, notes that New Zealand’s retail spending rose by 0.7% in the March quarter and was another solid gain following a very strong end to 2018.

“We expect to see continued moderate growth in spending over 2019 and 2020, supported by increases in government spending, a firming in the labour market and low interest rates.”

“Even with firm spending in recent quarters, retail price growth remains muted and businesses are continuing to highlight pressure on margins.”