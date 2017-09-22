NZ: regional economic confidence eased in the September quarter – Westpac

NZ: regional economic confidence eased in the September quarter – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to the Westpac-McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence survey, regional economic confidence eased in the September quarter, noes Paul Clark, Industry Economist a Westpac. The net number of households having a positive view of their region’s economic prospects fell in eight of eleven regions, he further adds.
Key Quotes
“Regional economic confidence deteriorated in most of New Zealand’s rural regions in the September quarter, despite improved agricultural conditions.”
“Meanwhile, regional economic confidence in regions that host our major cities was mixed.”
“Separately, the consumer confidence index (a measure of households’ views of their own economic conditions and those of the New Zealand economy in general) showed a fall for all rural regions, and rises in the three main centres.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.