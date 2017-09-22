NZ: regional economic confidence eased in the September quarter – Westpac

According to the Westpac-McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence survey, regional economic confidence eased in the September quarter, noes Paul Clark, Industry Economist a Westpac. The net number of households having a positive view of their region’s economic prospects fell in eight of eleven regions, he further adds.

Key Quotes

“Regional economic confidence deteriorated in most of New Zealand’s rural regions in the September quarter, despite improved agricultural conditions.”

“Meanwhile, regional economic confidence in regions that host our major cities was mixed.”

“Separately, the consumer confidence index (a measure of households’ views of their own economic conditions and those of the New Zealand economy in general) showed a fall for all rural regions, and rises in the three main centres.”