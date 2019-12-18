NZ: Q3 current account deficit widens slightly – ANZ

ANZ analysts note that New Zealand’s annual current account deficit widened slightly from $10.2bn in Q2 to $10.3bn in Q3, but in ratio terms, it was unchanged at 3.3% of GDP.

Key Quotes

“In seasonally adjusted terms, the current account deficit widened $0.3bn from Q2, led by a widening goods deficit, as exports fell and imports lifted.”

“New Zealand’s net international liability position widened $6bn from Q2 to $172.8bn, and widened 1.4%pts as a share of GDP to 56.3%.”