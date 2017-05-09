NZ: Q2 building work weaker than expected - Westpac

NZ: Q2 building work weaker than expected - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Satish Ranchhod, Senior Economist at Westpac notes that New Zealand’s construction activity was weaker than expected in the June quarter, falling by 0.5% (vs. our expectation for a 4% rise).
Key Quotes
“Underlying the softness in June were the ongoing wind back of building activity in Canterbury, as well as softening residential construction in Auckland.”
“Key points:
- Building activity was weaker than expected in the June quarter, falling by 0.5%.
- Construction activity has been dampened by the ongoing wind-down of reconstruction activity in Canterbury, however home building in Auckland has also declined.
- There is a large pipeline of planned construction work. However, the combination of stretched capacity, rising costs and tighter credit conditions means that building activity is likely to increase at a gradual pace over the coming year.
- Today’s soft turn reinforces our expectation that GDP growth is set to underperform the RBNZ's forecasts, and adds to the case for the OCR remaining on hold for an extended period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.