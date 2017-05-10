NZ: Political negotiations behind closed doors - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac explain that as expected, New Zealand’s general election delivered no clear outcome and neither the National Party nor the Labour/ Green bloc has the numbers to form a government, leaving NZ First in a monarch-maker position.

Key Quotes

“With negotiations going on behind closed doors, the form of the next Government may not be known for at least another couple of weeks. NZ First leader Winston Peters has said that he won’t be making any decisions before 7 October, when the special vote count is announced.”

“We view a National/NZ First deal as the more likely outcome, in part because a two-way combination is likely to prove more workable than a three-way one.”