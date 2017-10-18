NZ PM English: Unclear if NZ First will back Nationals to form government

NZ PM English: Unclear if NZ First will back Nationals to form governmentBy Dhwani Mehta
New Zealand PM Bill English crossed the wires earlier today, via Reuters, expressing his take on the announcement on the new government due today.
Key Headlines:
Satisfied on agreements reached with NZ First
Unclear if NZ First will back Nationals to form government
Awaiting the announcement like everyone else is.
NZ First party leader Winston Peters is expected to announce his decision on New Zealand government later today.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.