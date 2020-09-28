NZ PM Ardern: Travel bubble with some of the Australian states likely before year-end

A travel bubble between New Zealand and some of the Australian states could probably resume before the year-end, Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern said in an interview with state broadcaster TVNZ on Monday.

When asked whether New Zealanders would be able to travel to at least some Australian regions before Christmas, she said: “It is possible.”

“What we would need to be assured of is that when Australia is saying ‘okay we’ve got a hotspot over here’ that the border around that hotspot means that people aren’t able to travel into the states where we are engaging with in trans-Tasman travel.”

The above piece of news seems to bode well for the Antipodeans, as the Kiwi trades near-daily highs of 0.6562 while AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7050.