NZ PM Ardern reveals traffic light system with 90% vaccination target

"Vaccinations are our armor," said New Zealand (NZ) PM Jacinda Ardern while unveiling the new measures, the easy one, to battle the coronavirus during Friday morning in Asia.
“In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period, particularly those in Auckland,” said NZ Herald.
“A new $120m fund has also been established to help lift Māori vaccination rates,” the news adds.
While red, orange and green tags term the measures are “traffic light”, some additional details are as follows:
- Vaccination passports - to visit bars and visit close business settings, you will need to be vaccinated.
- Highly targeted and localized lockdowns may be used if needed.
- First step is with high vaccination rates, target is 90% full vaccinated for each DHB in NZ.
- Auckland will move into the red setting as soon as all three DHBs (District Health Boards) hit the 90 percent fully vaccination target.
