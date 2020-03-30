NZ PM Ardern: NZ and world borders will probably remain closed until vaccine is available

New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday, NZ borders and world borders will probably remain closed until a vaccine is available and herd immunity is reached.

The countries that tried the herd immunity approach have shown the approach was too high a price to pay, she added.

NZD/USD reaction

NZD/USD consolidates last week’s solid recovery above 0.6000, reporting minor losses so far.

The spot has entered a side-way trading phase following a volatile start at the open but manages to defend the 0.60 handle amid PBOC’s surprise rate cut and risk-off markets.

At the press time, the Kiwi trades at 0.6020, down 0.18% on a daily basis.