NZ PM Ardern: New Zealand-Australia travel bubble on hold for two weeks

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, the government hopes to announce a start date for the much-awaited travel between New Zealand and Australia on April 6, per Reuters.

Key quotes

“While opening borders with neighbors was a priority, several concerns needed to be resolved first.”

“We know that many New Zealanders are nervous...they want us to proceed in the same vein as our overall COVID response, that’s with caution.”

Market reaction

NZD/USD remains pressured around 0.7150, as investors digest the above piece of news amid broad risk-aversion.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7156, down 0.10% on the day.