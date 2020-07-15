NZ PM Ardern: Must prepare for new coronavirus outbreaks

Despite the country succeeding in combating the coronavirus outbreak, New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern warned on Wednesday that they must be prepared for new outbreaks as the pandemic spreads globally.

Key quotes (via Reuters)

“Will not drop its elimination strategy if community transmission was discovered.”

“The epidemic was now exploding outside New Zealand and countries that had been models in the fight against COVID-19 had now experienced further community outbreaks.”