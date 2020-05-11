NZ PM Ardern: Most businesses will be open in next 10 days

New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern outlined a brief plan on the economic re-opening on Monday, noting that most businesses will open in the next 10 days.

Coronavirus case numbers remain lower.

Ready to move to alert level 2, shift will begin on 14 May.

Retail, malls, cinemas, other shops can open from 14 May.

Shift to alert level 2 for bars will be on 21 May.

Shift to alert level 2 for schools will be on 18 May.

Gathering of more than 10 persons is still not allowed.