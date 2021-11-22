NZ PM Ardern: Country will move to new covid alert system from December 3

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday, the country will slowly shift away from the use of lockdowns and will allow all businesses to operate, beginning from December 3.

Key quotes

“All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at midnight on Dec. 2, making Dec. 3 the first day the so-called traffic-light system will be operational.”

“Each region will then be put into red, orange or green settings depending on their vaccination levels and exposure to COVID-19.”

“Decisions on what color each region will move into will be confirmed on 29 November, giving regions time to drive up vaccination rates further.”

“Auckland will enter at red, and no region will start at the green.”

This comes after New Zealand recorded 205 new community cases on Monday and one death.

Market reaction

NZD/USD is battling 0.7000, unimpressed by the above comments, as it sheds 0.11% on the day. All eyes remain on the RBNZ rate hike decision for the next big move in the kiwi.