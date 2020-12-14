NZ PM Ardern: Cabinet agreed to look at opening Australia travel bubble by Q1 2021

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, the cabinet has agreed in principle to consider kicking-off the Australia travel bubble without quarantine by Q1 2021, per Reuters.

Additional quotes

“This was subject to decisions by Australian governments, and more preparations were still needed to finalize the “travel bubble”.”

“To name a date in the New Year once remaining details are determined.”

Market reaction

The NZD/USD pair has eased-off the daily highs of 0.7108, now trading at 0.7090, still up 0.28% on the day.

Markets cheer the renewed Brexit optimism and vaccine progress heading into the Fed week.