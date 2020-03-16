NZ PM Ardern: 'Business continuity' package to be announced Tuesday

New Zealand (NZ) 'business continuity' package to be announced Tuesday at 0100 GMT, said Prime Minister (PM) Arden on Monday.

She said that the government will focus on jobs while adding that the preliminary advice from Treasury is that the economic impact from the COVID-19 outbreak could be greater than from the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

Further comments

Gatherings of 500 people or more to be cancelled; schools and universities excluded for now. Zero tolerance for people who do not self-isolate; will face deportation.

NZD/USD keeps the red near 0.6050

The Kiwi keeps minor losses near the midpoint of 0.60 handle, having stalled its corrective slide from post-RBNZ and Fed rate cuts led rally to 0.6153.